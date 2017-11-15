 Skip Nav
Fixer Upper Fanatics Are Going to Love This Farmhouse-Inspired Decor

Chip and Joanna Gaines have the uncanny ability to turn the most boring, unsightly, or downright dilapidated house on the block into charm-central. While it's satisfying to see Chip tear up a shag carpet or take a hammer to a dated '80s kitchen, it's Joanna's rustic style that truly transforms each house into a warm, cozy home. She mixes salvaged wood pieces, flea market finds, and industrial-chic accents to cultivate her uniquely polished yet homespun look. Here's farmhouse-inspired home decor that will make any house as picture perfect as the Gaines's. Keep it for yourself or gift it to the Fixer Upper fanatic in your life.

— Additional reporting by Kelsey Garcia

reclaimed wood planter
$159
from modernsproutplanter.com
Buy Now
old-fashioned tree swing
$200
from pegandawlbuilt.com
Buy Now
Pier 1 Imports
Farmhouse Tray
$39.95
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Trays & Platters
charger plate
$21
from horchow.com
Buy Now
sign
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Pier 1 Imports
Vintage Chic Tall Chalkboard
$89.95
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Decor
serpentine row of glass vessels
$79
from vivaterra.com
Buy Now
Pier 1 Imports
Carved Whitewash Round Wall Decor
$199
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Decor
Mason jar shaker
$8
from worldmarket.com
Buy Now
Dillard's Candles
Park Hill Dormer 2-Piece Lantern Set
$129
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Dillard's Candles
wine-crate living wall
$98
from vivaterra.com
Buy Now
mason jar beverage dispenser
$30
from brookstone.com
Buy Now
Pier 1 Imports
Marble and Mango Wood Cake Stand
$39.95
from Pier 1 Imports
Buy Now See more Pier 1 Imports Serving Pieces
Wire Memo and Picture Board
$84
from shop.magnoliamarket.com
Buy Now
