Gorgeous Gift Baskets So Easy to Copy, It's Ridiculous

No one would blame you if you never wanted to create a gift basket on your own. DIY gift baskets are pretty intimidating, since you have to find the right pieces that fit perfectly together. But the truth is, the process is much simpler than you think, and we have the proof.

In a special collaboration, Abby Larson, the editor and founder of Style Me Pretty, worked with HomeGoods to curate gorgeous gift baskets that you can easily re-create. There's one for the entertainer in your life, one for the baker, and one for the cocktail-lover, and they're equally as impressive. Just copy her same picks for an affordable, foolproof gift idea you'll want to give for years to come. There, that wasn't so bad, was it?