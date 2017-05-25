 Skip Nav
This HGTV Star Tied the Knot in the Most Adorable Way

Fans of HGTV's hot new show Good Bones have already fallen in love with the irresistibly silly and seriously reno-savvy Mina Starsiak — and they're not the only ones. Mina wed boyfriend Steve Hawk last September, and the couple held their reception — unsurprisingly — in a classic historic building in Indianapolis. The usually dressed-down bride was stunning in a strapless sweetheart lace trumpet gown, and she even swapped her hammer for a bouquet of soft pink peonies and white hydrangea.

Mina declared on Instagram that her favorite picture of the night (so far, at least) was one of her and Steve during their first dance, something that it seems she set about mastering with the same determination she puts into renovating homes with mom Karen on Good Bones; Mina revealed that she and Steve took 11 dance lessons to perfect their first promenade as husband and wife! We wish the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness.

