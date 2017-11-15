Target Just Revealed Chip and Joanna's Hearth & Hand Collection –— and We Want It All!

 Skip Nav
Now that we know the touching reason Chip and Joanna Gaines had to end Fixer Upper, we've accepted the show's fate and are looking forward to what's next. Foodies are rejoicing at the news of Joanna's upcoming cookbook, but design-lovers are anticipating the debut of the couple's Hearth & Hand With Magnolia collection at Target. While the collection is set to drop in stores and online Nov. 5, Target released a preview of what's to come, and it's everything our Fixer Upper-loving souls could have wanted. Take a peek at the pieces we're planning to buy in November!

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Moravian Star Taper Candle Holder ($15-$17)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Pitcher ($13)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Black Flatware Set ($20)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Striped Woven Table Runner ($18)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Salt and Pepper Cellar ($6 each)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Striped Pot Holders ($6)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Dinner Plate ($6)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Wood Nesting Houses ($17)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Plaid Coir Doormat ($13)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia House Log Holder ($70)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Hearth & Hand Stockings ($13 each)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Mailbox Letters to Santa ($40)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Galvanized Metal Tree Collar ($35)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Metal Storage Bin ($30-$35)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Artificial Lamb Ear and White Berry Wreath ($35)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Moravian Star Tree Topper ($15)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Advent Calendar With Galvanized Envelopes ($30)
