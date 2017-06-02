 Skip Nav
The Most Outrageous Feature In Heather Dubrow's New Home (Hint: It's Not the Champagne Doorbell)
Heather Dubrow's House Has a Dumbwaiter

When Evite spokeswoman and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow revealed that her palatial closet had its own champagne doorbell, more than a few jaws dropped. "My champagne doorbell is one of the greatest things ever" Heather laughingly told us in a recent phone interview.

"When we're building the house I was like, 'Where's my room?' Terry's got this man cave and and I'm like, 'Where am I going?' And I realize it's my closet, and so I made sure that it was really fabulous and comfortable." As for who's on the other end of the doorbell? Heather says it rings in the kitchen, and she wasn't shy about informing her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, that when he heard it buzz, he was expected to retrieve her bubbles.

The real shocker, however, is that this over-the-top home customization is not the most fabulous feature in Heather's house. That award goes to Heather's dumbwaiter. That's right, she installed a dumbwaiter in her house that runs from the garage straight into the pantry. "I designed it so that when you pull into the garage, you can park and unload the groceries into the dumbwaiter and hit the button and the dumbwaiter goes into the pantry." How brilliant is that!? And talk about an improvement in daily quality of life!

We wish Heather was taking on design clients so we could have her do our home. Until then, we'll have to satisfy ourselves with pictures of her outrageous mansion.

Image Source: Getty / Greg Doherty / Contributor
