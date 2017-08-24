 Skip Nav
Joanna Gaines
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos
Decor Inspiration
You'll Bend the Knee When You See These 15 Game of Thrones Decor Items
Affordable Decor
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off

On Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers are gifted with a front-row view to Heather Dubrow's sophisticated and often enviable lifestyle. We have known her for years as an actress, a mom of four, and the wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow. More recently, though, we have gotten to know her as a California mansion designer extraordinaire. Avid viewers of the show live for the little glimpses of her decadent new digs now that her vision is fully complete.

Heather's shared plenty of sly shots of the over-the-top and exceptionally beautiful interiors on Instagram, though there's yet to be a big reveal. Until then, these social snaps prove that every detail from her aired-in olive tree to the jaw-dropping master bath is going to wow us beyond belief. So grab a glass of Champagne and enjoy this inside look at the Dubrow abode, and we promise, it does not disappoint.

Related
The 1 Genius Decorating Tip Everyone Should Steal from RHOC's Heather Dubrow

0
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Real EstateThe Real Housewives Of Orange CountyBravo
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Ben Affleck's Dating History Is So Short, You Can Count His Exes on One Hand
by Kelsie Gibson
Fall 2017 Fashion Trends
Paris Fashion Week
The 9 Things You Need to Know About Fall Fashion
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Deadpool 2 Details
Ryan Reynolds
Everything We Know About the Much-Anticipated Deadpool Sequel
by Kelsie Gibson
Mickey's Halloween Party Disneyland Dates 2017
Disney
Mickey's Halloween Party Is Coming Back to Disneyland, and Soon!
by Hilary White
Harry Potter Birthday Cakes For Kids
Little Kids
30+ Harry Potter Cake Ideas For Your Child's Next Birthday
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds