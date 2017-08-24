Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off

On Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers are gifted with a front-row view to Heather Dubrow's sophisticated and often enviable lifestyle. We have known her for years as an actress, a mom of four, and the wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow. More recently, though, we have gotten to know her as a California mansion designer extraordinaire. Avid viewers of the show live for the little glimpses of her decadent new digs now that her vision is fully complete.

Heather's shared plenty of sly shots of the over-the-top and exceptionally beautiful interiors on Instagram, though there's yet to be a big reveal. Until then, these social snaps prove that every detail from her aired-in olive tree to the jaw-dropping master bath is going to wow us beyond belief. So grab a glass of Champagne and enjoy this inside look at the Dubrow abode, and we promise, it does not disappoint.