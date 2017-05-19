 Skip Nav
The 1 Genius Decorating Tip Everyone Should Steal from RHOC's Heather Dubrow
The 1 Genius Decorating Tip Everyone Should Steal from RHOC's Heather Dubrow

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow's palatial mansion is filled with many over-the-top design elements that are far from feasible for the ordinary gal; her floating onyx bar, massive closet complete with it's own champagne door bell (we kid you not), and movie theater come to mind. And while we can only gape at those pricey features, Heather does have one elegant design ritual dwellers on any budget can get behind: she fills her entryway with a new display of fresh flowers each week. The fragrant seasonal blossoms set a welcoming tone, while the constantly rotating displays help prevent her home design from becoming stale.

In typical Heather fashion, her the flowers are from a swanky delivery service and are opulent enough to decorate the head table at a black-tie wedding — but you need only swap in a new simple grocery store bouquet every week to achieve the same results. You can even create depth to the look by breaking up the bouquet into multiple vessels arranged at different heights, like Heather does.

Check out the Bravo! star's stunning floral displays ahead. And remember, no matter how much you pay for your blooms or how you arrange them, the key is to make bringing them into your home a habit that you do consistently.

