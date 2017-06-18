 Skip Nav
31 Pieces of Stylish Decor You Won't Believe Came From The Home Depot

The Home Depot Home Decorators Collection

31 Pieces of Stylish Decor You Won't Believe Came From The Home Depot

Everybody knows that The Home Depot is a go-to spot for any renovation project, but many don't realize that their offerings go beyond hardware, power tools, and paint selections. This beloved home improvement store now offers an array of chic (and surprisingly affordable!) furnishings to bring your room's complete vision to life throughout every step of the project.

"The Home Depot is expanding our decor assortment online to give style-savvy, value-conscious shoppers an extensive selection of items that make home decorating fun, fashionable, and easy," Director of Trend and Design Sarah Fishburne told POPSUGAR. When you check out the superluxe pieces for every room ahead, you'll be more than impressed with their diverse offerings. And we bet you would never guess they came from The Home Depot!

Image Source: The Home Depot
Trans Cain Distressed Wood Candle Holders ($129 per set of 5)

Trans Cain Distressed Wood Candle Holders ($129 per set of 5)

Trans Cain Distressed Wood Candle Holders
$129
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Ignatius Bar Cart in Gold ($200)

Ignatius Bar Cart in Gold ($200)

Ignatius Bar Cart in Gold
$200
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Newport Framed Wall Mirror ($127, originally $169)

Newport Framed Wall Mirror ($127, originally $169)

Newport Framed Wall Mirror
$127
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Gordon Leather 1-Piece Sofa in Grey Velvet ($800, originally $999)

Gordon Leather 1-Piece Sofa in Grey Velvet ($800, originally $999)

Gordon Leather 1-Piece Sofa in Grey Velvet
$800
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
East At Main's Langston Grey Mahogany Nightstand ($420)

East At Main's Langston Grey Mahogany Nightstand ($420)

East At Main's Langston Grey Mahogany Nightstand
$420
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Fulton Champagne Cocktail Table ($269)

Fulton Champagne Cocktail Table ($269)

Fulton Champagne Cocktail Table
$269
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Safavieh Classic Birchwood Chair ($270 per set of 2)

Safavieh Classic Birchwood Chair ($270 per set of 2)

Safavieh Classic Birchwood Chair
$270
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Mango Wood Cabinet ($626)

Mango Wood Cabinet ($626)

Mango Wood Cabinet
$626
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Vienna 8-Light Dark Bronze Pendant Lamp ($560)

Vienna 8-Light Dark Bronze Pendant Lamp ($560)

Vienna 8-Light Dark Bronze Pendant Lamp
$560
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Safavieh Eleanor X Back Side Chair ($245 per set of 2)

Safavieh Eleanor X Back Side Chair ($245 per set of 2)

Safavieh Eleanor X Back Side Chair
$245
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Ceramic Table Lamp in Ocean Spray Crackle ($143)

Ceramic Table Lamp in Ocean Spray Crackle ($143)

Ceramic Table Lamp in Ocean Spray Crackle
$143
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
All-In-1 Metal Queen-Size Curve Headboard and Bed Frame ($172)

All-In-1 Metal Queen-Size Curve Headboard and Bed Frame ($172)

All-In-1 Metal Queen-Size Curve Headboard and Bed Frame
$172
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Multi Paisley Curtain ($26)

Multi Paisley Curtain ($26)

Multi Paisley Curtain
$26
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Newport Towels ($6-$27)

Newport Towels ($6-$27)

Newport Towels
$6
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Connexions 8-Light Antique Gold and Silver Leaf Pendant ($774)

Connexions 8-Light Antique Gold and Silver Leaf Pendant ($774)

Connexions 8-Light Antique Gold and Silver Leaf Pendant
$774
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Kingsley Round Dining Table ($799)

Kingsley Round Dining Table ($799)

Kingsley Round Dining Table
$799
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Baxton Studio Stapleton Modern and Contemporary Linen Sofa ($821)

Baxton Studio Stapleton Modern and Contemporary Linen Sofa ($821)

Baxton Studio Stapleton Modern and Contemporary Linen Sofa
$821
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Highland Whiskey Set Decanter With 4 Tumblers ($80, originally $115)

Highland Whiskey Set Decanter With 4 Tumblers ($80, originally $115)

Highland Whiskey Set Decanter With 4 Tumblers
$80
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Fields Weathered Brown Dining Table ($719, originally $899)

Fields Weathered Brown Dining Table ($719, originally $899)

Fields Weathered Brown Dining Table
$719
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Harper Cheval Mirrored Jewelry Armoire in Silver ($138)

Harper Cheval Mirrored Jewelry Armoire in Silver ($138)

Harper Cheval Mirrored Jewelry Armoire in Silver
$138
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Dimond Lighting Hand Forged Gold Insects ($98)

Dimond Lighting Hand Forged Gold Insects ($98)

Dimond Lighting Hand Forged Gold Insects
$98
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Sonoma Ivory 16-Piece Dinnerware Set ($74)

Sonoma Ivory 16-Piece Dinnerware Set ($74)

Sonoma Ivory 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
$74
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Monroe Collection 9-Light Satin Gold Chandelier ($378)

Monroe Collection 9-Light Satin Gold Chandelier ($378)

Monroe Collection 9-Light Satin Gold Chandelier
$378
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Ginkgo Charlie Flatware Set ($44)

Ginkgo Charlie Flatware Set ($44)

Ginkgo Charlie Flatware Set
$44
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Mixed Metallics Leather Nested Decorative Baskets ($178 per set of 3)

Mixed Metallics Leather Nested Decorative Baskets ($178 per set of 3)

Mixed Metallics Leather Nested Decorative Baskets
$178
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
All-in-1 Upholstered Queen Headboard and Bed Frame ($286)

All-in-1 Upholstered Queen Headboard and Bed Frame ($286)

All-in-1 Upholstered Queen Headboard and Bed Frame
$286
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Hammered Solid Copper and Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumblers ($54 per set of 2)

Hammered Solid Copper and Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumblers ($54 per set of 2)

Hammered Solid Copper and Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumblers
$54
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Florence Vanity With Marble Vanity Top ($1275, originally $1699)

Florence Vanity With Marble Vanity Top ($1275, originally $1699)

Florence Vanity With Marble Vanity Top
$1275
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Sadie Double Vanity with Marble Vanity Top ($899, originally $1199)

Sadie Double Vanity with Marble Vanity Top ($899, originally $1199)

Sadie Double Vanity with Marble Vanity Top
$899
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Pisa Bath Accessories ($10-$48)

Pisa Bath Accessories ($10-$48)

Pisa Bath Accessories
$10
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
Roseclair White 6-Piece Queen Duvet Set ($262, originally $349)

Roseclair White 6-Piece Queen Duvet Set ($262, originally $349)

Roseclair White 6-Piece Queen Duvet Set
$262
from homedepot.com
Buy Now
