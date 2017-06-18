6/18/17 6/18/17 POPSUGAR Living Decor Shopping The Home Depot Home Decorators Collection 31 Pieces of Stylish Decor You Won't Believe Came From The Home Depot June 18, 2017 by Lauren Levy 1.5K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Everybody knows that The Home Depot is a go-to spot for any renovation project, but many don't realize that their offerings go beyond hardware, power tools, and paint selections. This beloved home improvement store now offers an array of chic (and surprisingly affordable!) furnishings to bring your room's complete vision to life throughout every step of the project. "The Home Depot is expanding our decor assortment online to give style-savvy, value-conscious shoppers an extensive selection of items that make home decorating fun, fashionable, and easy," Director of Trend and Design Sarah Fishburne told POPSUGAR. When you check out the superluxe pieces for every room ahead, you'll be more than impressed with their diverse offerings. And we bet you would never guess they came from The Home Depot! RelatedYou Won't Believe This Furniture Is From Ikea12 Things You Never Knew About Pier 1, Straight From a Former Employee25 Tricks to Make Your Bedroom Feel Extracozy Image Source: The Home Depot Trans Cain Distressed Wood Candle Holders ($129 per set of 5) Trans Cain Distressed Wood Candle Holders $129 from homedepot.com Buy Now Ignatius Bar Cart in Gold ($200) Ignatius Bar Cart in Gold $200 from homedepot.com Buy Now Newport Framed Wall Mirror ($127, originally $169) Newport Framed Wall Mirror $127 from homedepot.com Buy Now Gordon Leather 1-Piece Sofa in Grey Velvet ($800, originally $999) Gordon Leather 1-Piece Sofa in Grey Velvet $800 from homedepot.com Buy Now East At Main's Langston Grey Mahogany Nightstand ($420) East At Main's Langston Grey Mahogany Nightstand $420 from homedepot.com Buy Now Fulton Champagne Cocktail Table ($269) Fulton Champagne Cocktail Table $269 from homedepot.com Buy Now Safavieh Classic Birchwood Chair ($270 per set of 2) Safavieh Classic Birchwood Chair $270 from homedepot.com Buy Now Mango Wood Cabinet ($626) Mango Wood Cabinet $626 from homedepot.com Buy Now Vienna 8-Light Dark Bronze Pendant Lamp ($560) Vienna 8-Light Dark Bronze Pendant Lamp $560 from homedepot.com Buy Now Safavieh Eleanor X Back Side Chair ($245 per set of 2) Safavieh Eleanor X Back Side Chair $245 from homedepot.com Buy Now Ceramic Table Lamp in Ocean Spray Crackle ($143) Ceramic Table Lamp in Ocean Spray Crackle $143 from homedepot.com Buy Now All-In-1 Metal Queen-Size Curve Headboard and Bed Frame ($172) All-In-1 Metal Queen-Size Curve Headboard and Bed Frame $172 from homedepot.com Buy Now Multi Paisley Curtain ($26) Multi Paisley Curtain $26 from homedepot.com Buy Now Newport Towels ($6-$27) Newport Towels $6 from homedepot.com Buy Now Connexions 8-Light Antique Gold and Silver Leaf Pendant ($774) Connexions 8-Light Antique Gold and Silver Leaf Pendant $774 from homedepot.com Buy Now Kingsley Round Dining Table ($799) Kingsley Round Dining Table $799 from homedepot.com Buy Now Baxton Studio Stapleton Modern and Contemporary Linen Sofa ($821) Baxton Studio Stapleton Modern and Contemporary Linen Sofa $821 from homedepot.com Buy Now Highland Whiskey Set Decanter With 4 Tumblers ($80, originally $115) Highland Whiskey Set Decanter With 4 Tumblers $80 from homedepot.com Buy Now Fields Weathered Brown Dining Table ($719, originally $899) Fields Weathered Brown Dining Table $719 from homedepot.com Buy Now Harper Cheval Mirrored Jewelry Armoire in Silver ($138) Harper Cheval Mirrored Jewelry Armoire in Silver $138 from homedepot.com Buy Now Dimond Lighting Hand Forged Gold Insects ($98) Dimond Lighting Hand Forged Gold Insects $98 from homedepot.com Buy Now Sonoma Ivory 16-Piece Dinnerware Set ($74) Sonoma Ivory 16-Piece Dinnerware Set $74 from homedepot.com Buy Now Monroe Collection 9-Light Satin Gold Chandelier ($378) Monroe Collection 9-Light Satin Gold Chandelier $378 from homedepot.com Buy Now Ginkgo Charlie Flatware Set ($44) Ginkgo Charlie Flatware Set $44 from homedepot.com Buy Now Mixed Metallics Leather Nested Decorative Baskets ($178 per set of 3) Mixed Metallics Leather Nested Decorative Baskets $178 from homedepot.com Buy Now All-in-1 Upholstered Queen Headboard and Bed Frame ($286) All-in-1 Upholstered Queen Headboard and Bed Frame $286 from homedepot.com Buy Now Hammered Solid Copper and Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumblers ($54 per set of 2) Hammered Solid Copper and Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumblers $54 from homedepot.com Buy Now Florence Vanity With Marble Vanity Top ($1275, originally $1699) Florence Vanity With Marble Vanity Top $1275 from homedepot.com Buy Now Sadie Double Vanity with Marble Vanity Top ($899, originally $1199) Sadie Double Vanity with Marble Vanity Top $899 from homedepot.com Buy Now Pisa Bath Accessories ($10-$48) Pisa Bath Accessories $10 from homedepot.com Buy Now Roseclair White 6-Piece Queen Duvet Set ($262, originally $349) Roseclair White 6-Piece Queen Duvet Set $262 from homedepot.com Buy Now Decor ShoppingHome DepotFurniture