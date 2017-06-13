 Skip Nav
The Housewarming Gift Friends Will Really Appreciate

Plants make wonderful gifts, brightening up the home with natural greenery and soothing vibes. They're especially nice as housewarming gifts, acting as both a literal and symbolic gesture of growth and renewal: as the new homeowner puts down new roots, so do their plants. But plants have unique personalities just like people, so take care to pick out housewarming houseplants that will blend harmoniously with your friend's specific lifestyle (and house style!). Keep reading to find out which particular houseplants will suit the many different characters in your life.

