The 9 Best Houseplants For Bathrooms

Anyone with a love for plants knows how they can cheer up a space! Indoor plants add a pop of color and freshness, and some can even help improve the air in your home. And what better room to freshen up than your bathroom? While it's not always the first room in your home you'd consider adding a plant to, your bathroom actually provides ideal growing conditions for certain species. With the moisture-heavy and often warm temperatures, bathrooms are the perfect place to add some flora to your home.