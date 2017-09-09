Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Shares 4 Brilliant Ways to Renovate Your Kitchen Affordably

If you've ever seen an episode of Fixer Upper — and who hasn't? — then you know that Chip and Joanna Gaines specialize in creating dream homes for people on a tight budget. We recently had a chance to talk to the couple on their home turf of Waco, TX, where they were promoting their Magnolia Homes by Joanna Gaines paint line, and we couldn't let the opportunity pass without asking them their tips for how to renovate a kitchen affordably. They enthusiastically filled us in on what their years of updating kitchens in other people's homes as well as their own have taught them on the topic. Keep reading to check out these HGTV superstars' step-by-step guide to creating your dream kitchen when you're low on cash.