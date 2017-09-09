 Skip Nav
HGTV
What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal
Living Rooms
11 Genius Products That Will Keep Your Living Room Organized
Decorating Tips
The 3 Most Important Decorating Elements, According to a Designer
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Shares 4 Brilliant Ways to Renovate Your Kitchen Affordably

If you've ever seen an episode of Fixer Upper — and who hasn't? — then you know that Chip and Joanna Gaines specialize in creating dream homes for people on a tight budget. We recently had a chance to talk to the couple on their home turf of Waco, TX, where they were promoting their Magnolia Homes by Joanna Gaines paint line, and we couldn't let the opportunity pass without asking them their tips for how to renovate a kitchen affordably. They enthusiastically filled us in on what their years of updating kitchens in other people's homes as well as their own have taught them on the topic. Keep reading to check out these HGTV superstars' step-by-step guide to creating your dream kitchen when you're low on cash.

Get Real About What You Can Renovate
Hide What You Hate
DIY Wherever You Can
Creatively Improve Everything Else
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Joanna GainesChip GainesFixer-UpperKitchens
Join The Conversation
Decor Inspiration
How to Stop Hating Your Small Kitchen
by Sarah Latta
Best Ikea Kitchen Products
Affordable Decor
Gorgeous Kitchen Products You Won't Believe Are From Ikea
by Kate McKenna
Chip and Joanna Gaines Kitchen Organization Tips
Kitchens
10 Kitchen Organization Tips to Steal From Chip and Joanna Gaines
by Erin Cullum
What Are Shaker Cabinets?
Kitchens
The 1 Kitchen Cabinet Style That Gives You the Most Bang For Your Buck
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Le Creuset Millennial Pink Collection
Kitchens
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds