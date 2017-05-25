The 3 Things You Must Agree to Before Being Cast on Fixer Upper

Have you ever fantasized about having the talented husband-and-wife duo Chip and Joanna Gaines help you transform an affordable dump in an ideal location into a styled-to-perfection vintage American dream home? The reality of appearing on Fixer Upper, it turns out, is a tad more complicated than meets the HGTV viewer's eye. If you're seriously considering going on Fixer Upper, here's what you must be willing to do . . .

Buy a House in Waco, TX.

Chip and Joanna are proud locals, living in and operating Magnolia Homes out of Waco. They want to keep their Fixer Upper clients local, so you must agree to house hunt within 40 miles of the city.

Shell Out a Minimum of $30,000 For Renovations.

While a reno budget of $30,000 will get your application looked at by Fixer Upper's producers, they specify that the amount of money you can contribute should be reflective of the amount of work you need done; in other words, if you're looking for a complete overhaul, get ready to cough up even more dough.

Give Up Design Control.

Yes, you read that correctly. All you get is an initial discussion with the designer to share your preferences for your home. After that, there is no further contact and all final determinations about style and what and where things are installed are up to the designer and the producers. Gulp. Still want to be on Fixer Upper?