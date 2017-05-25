 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 3 Things You Must Agree to Before Being Cast on Fixer Upper
HGTV
Nicole Curtis Gives a Candid Update on Where She's Been
Good Bones
Why You're Going to Fall in Love With HGTV's Good Bones
Queen Elizabeth II
Every Royal Bride Has a Sprig of This 1 Flower in Her Bouquet

How to Get Cast on Fixer Upper

The 3 Things You Must Agree to Before Being Cast on Fixer Upper

A photo posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on


Have you ever fantasized about having the talented husband-and-wife duo Chip and Joanna Gaines help you transform an affordable dump in an ideal location into a styled-to-perfection vintage American dream home? The reality of appearing on Fixer Upper, it turns out, is a tad more complicated than meets the HGTV viewer's eye. If you're seriously considering going on Fixer Upper, here's what you must be willing to do . . .

  • Buy a House in Waco, TX.

    • Chip and Joanna are proud locals, living in and operating Magnolia Homes out of Waco. They want to keep their Fixer Upper clients local, so you must agree to house hunt within 40 miles of the city.

  • Shell Out a Minimum of $30,000 For Renovations.

    • While a reno budget of $30,000 will get your application looked at by Fixer Upper's producers, they specify that the amount of money you can contribute should be reflective of the amount of work you need done; in other words, if you're looking for a complete overhaul, get ready to cough up even more dough.

  • Give Up Design Control.

    • Yes, you read that correctly. All you get is an initial discussion with the designer to share your preferences for your home. After that, there is no further contact and all final determinations about style and what and where things are installed are up to the designer and the producers. Gulp. Still want to be on Fixer Upper?

Related
You Don't Get to Keep the Furniture — and 6 Other Shocking Revelations About Being on Fixer Upper
We Did Not See This HUGE News Coming From Chip and Joanna, but We Love It!
17 Signs You're a Fixer Upper Fan

Image Source: Instagram user joannagaines
Join the conversation
Joanna GainesChip GainesFixer-UpperHGTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Joanna Gaines's Favorite Paint Colors
HGTV
The 3 Paint Colors Joanna Gaines Is Obsessed With Right Now
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Decorating Tips
16 Organization Tips to Steal From Joanna Gaines
by Adrienne Holland
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
What Happens to Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper
HGTV
What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Joanna Gaines's Favorite Shirts
Celebrity Style
Joanna Gaines's Hilarious Wardrobe Realization Is Way Too Relatable
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Chip and Joanna Gaines Kitchen Organization Tips
Kitchens
10 Kitchen Organization Tips to Steal From Chip and Joanna Gaines
by Erin Cullum
Visiting the Magnolia Market Silos
magnolia market
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Chip and Joanna Gaines Food Facts
HGTV
16 Fun Food Facts You Didn't Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines
by Erin Cullum
Facts About HGTV's Good Bones
Good Bones
Why You're Going to Fall in Love With HGTV's Good Bones
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Where Is Nicole Curtis?
HGTV
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds