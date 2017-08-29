 Skip Nav
Ikea
The 5 Best Ikea Bed Hacks You Have to Try Now
Small Space Living
31 Lavish Reasons We Want to Move Into a Tiny Home
Decor Shopping
Caution! These 98 Cool and Creepy Halloween Decorations Will Leave You Bewitched
A Simple Hack That Makes an Ikea Sofa Look Like a Million Bucks

You're no stranger to great Ikea hacks. But this one is arguably the easiest one out there. Remember Annie Gabillet's incredible home that she uses to entertain? Well, she's back with an inexpensive, resourceful idea that we wish we had thought of earlier: how to take an Ikea sofa and give it a mess-free makeover. No sewing, cutting, painting, or gluing needed! Keep reading for the scoop.

Annie and her husband first decorated her living room with a Karlstad sectional couch that came with classic Ikea birch legs.
After surfing the web, they found a company called Uncle Bob's Workshop that sells superaffordable legs specifically for Ikea couches. They chose solid walnut ones for a more expensive, midcentury look.
It was as simple as unscrewing the birch legs and screwing in the darker ones. Really! The end result? A couch that perfectly complements the rest of their striking living room.
