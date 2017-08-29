A Simple Hack That Makes an Ikea Sofa Look Like a Million Bucks

You're no stranger to great Ikea hacks. But this one is arguably the easiest one out there. Remember Annie Gabillet's incredible home that she uses to entertain? Well, she's back with an inexpensive, resourceful idea that we wish we had thought of earlier: how to take an Ikea sofa and give it a mess-free makeover. No sewing, cutting, painting, or gluing needed! Keep reading for the scoop.