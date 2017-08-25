Get the Fixer Upper Look For Less With These Rustic Ikea Decor Finds

The Fixer Upper style has quickly become an iconic look that many fans strive to mimic in their own homes, and we can certainly see why. Each and every week, this HGTV hit features gorgeous farmhouse-chic renovations designed to perfection by Chip and Joanna Gaines. If you too find yourself wanting to Gaines-ify your own living space but don't exactly have the funds for a complete home makeover, you're still in luck! It's very possible to achieve this highly desired interior motif at a fraction of the cost. Read on for 18 of Ikea's best Fixer Upper-inspired items that are guaranteed to give you that awesome farmhouse swag for less!