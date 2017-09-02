22 Farm-tastic Decorating Ideas Inspired by HGTV Host Joanna Gaines

Even if country chic isn't the first phrase you'd use to describe your decor taste, we're guessing you've sat spellbound through at least one episode of HGTV's Fixer Upper. And while the on-air chemistry between hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines may be what initially draws you in, it's the breathtaking reveal at the end of the show that convinces you to set a DVR recording or sit though a rerun marathon. Joanna's soulful, vintage-loving style is balanced by her admiration for airy color palettes and clean lines, proving that modern farmhouse style can appeal to a wider audience. We've rounded up 22 examples that capture Joanna's signature decorating style. How many of these Fixer Upper design staples resonate with you?