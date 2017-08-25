 Skip Nav
10 Ikea Living Room Hacks That Look Expensive but Cost Next to Nothing

Sure, it's easy to get caught up in the online home-shopping black hole, but it's not always as easy to pull the trigger on that credit card charge. So, what is one to do with Champagne taste on a beer budget? You can keep dreaming and longing for a gorgeous space of your own or, better yet, you can set aside a Sunday afternoon to get down to some Ikea hackin'. Read along as we break down our 10 favorite Ikea hacks specific to the living room. Try just one or all 10 if you dare and be well on your way to an adorable space that looks both chic and expensive.

Gold & White Shelves
Curtains
Wall Art
Sideboard
TV Console
Reading Nook
Floating Credenza
Planter Accents
Credenza
Work Station
