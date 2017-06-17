 Skip Nav
54 Outdoor Decor Gems You Won't Believe Are From Ikea

When mulling over how to step up your outdoor decor game, you may not immediately think of the supercheap goods lining Ikea's endless aisles, but the truth is that Ikea is a treasure trove of outdoor items lovely enough to make you want to camp out on the patio all Summer long. There's affordable outdoor furniture, beautiful lighting options, and more planters and greenery than you'll be able to fit on the deck. Keep scrolling for some serious outdoor decor inspiration, and prepare for the screeching disbelief from your friends when you tell them where you found these gems.

