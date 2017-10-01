Jeff Lewis Is Now Selling Sliding Barn Doors at The Home Depot

Introducing Jeff Lewis Barn Doors in 5 Styles and 4 Colors. bit.ly/JLBarnDoor Now available in 132 stores @HomeDepot A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Watch a single episode of Flipping Out, and it's clear that designer Jeff Lewis expects — no, demands — the best from everyone he works with. So when he partnered up with The Home Depot on a collection of sliding barn doors, we knew it had to be good. Over the past few years, this rustic style has been gaining popularity in residential interiors, but it normally requires some DIY handiwork. Thanks to Jeff, however, even the least dexterous of homeowners can now get the on-trend look.

The Bravo star's clean and contemporary California style can be seen in his collection of sliding barn doors. It includes five prefabricated styles in four classic hues from Jeff's paint collection: white, black, teal, and gray. Ready to swap out a traditional door for something a little more modern farmhouse? It's never been easier. The barn door comes complete with a sliding track and all necessary hardware. Check out Jeff's collection, ranging from $700 to $800, at The Home Depot.