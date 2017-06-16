Property Brothers Jonathan Scott's Bday Surprise For His Girlfriend Is Straight Out of A Romance Novel

Jonathan Scott Surprises Girlfriend For Her Birthday
Drew Scott's dramatic proposal to fiancée Linda Phan had us convinced that he was the romantic twin – but Jonathan's latest move has us thinking again. The HGTV star surprised his stunning girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov for her birthday with a sunset horseback ride through the Hollywood Hills. Swoon! We can only imagine Jacinta's delight. And, as if that wasn't enough, Jonathan posted an adorable snap of the two to Instagram earlier in the day with the caption, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. I'm glad we found each other Jacinta." Jonathan celebrated their one-year-anniversary back in March with a super cute compilation video of their sweetest moments. If we were the betting type, we would wager another Property Brother engagement is in the near future.
May I suggest a sunset ride with @SunsetRanchLA if you ever get the chance 🙂 #joy pic.twitter.com/C033cKA0hq
— Jacinta Kuznetsov (@cintakuzy) June 15, 2017