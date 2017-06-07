30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough

Ever since Lauren Conrad made up one-third of a dramatic love triangle in Laguna Beach (and later graduated to The Hills), she has been an idol to many of us 20-something females. I know my college roommates and I weren't alone when we gathered in our living room every week to watch the latest situations transpire with Speidi, Brody Jenner, or even Jen Bunney (remember her?). Aside from the drama, we all just really wanted to know: how could someone be so effortlessly beautiful, relatable, and interesting to watch, all at the same time?

These days, while Lauren is unfortunately not on reality TV anymore, there is another way we are all able to share in her flawless style, and that is through photos she shares on her addicting Instagram account. And while many of us automatically associate her with fashion, she applies her chic taste across many channels, including home decor. Read on to see some of the most swoon-worthy interior design posts straight from our girl LC (and yes, we dug down deep!).