 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough
Summer
8 Amazing Plants That Will Help Keep Your Home Cool This Summer
magnolia market
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life
House Tour
Ingenious Designer Decorating Secrets That Won't Break the Bank
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 31  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough

Ever since Lauren Conrad made up one-third of a dramatic love triangle in Laguna Beach (and later graduated to The Hills), she has been an idol to many of us 20-something females. I know my college roommates and I weren't alone when we gathered in our living room every week to watch the latest situations transpire with Speidi, Brody Jenner, or even Jen Bunney (remember her?). Aside from the drama, we all just really wanted to know: how could someone be so effortlessly beautiful, relatable, and interesting to watch, all at the same time?

These days, while Lauren is unfortunately not on reality TV anymore, there is another way we are all able to share in her flawless style, and that is through photos she shares on her addicting Instagram account. And while many of us automatically associate her with fashion, she applies her chic taste across many channels, including home decor. Read on to see some of the most swoon-worthy interior design posts straight from our girl LC (and yes, we dug down deep!).

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celeb Real EstateDecor InspirationLauren ConradThe Hills
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
by Chelsea Hassler
Daniel Franzese LGBTQ Pride Personal Essay
Popsugar Pride
How a Moving Fan Letter Finally Convinced Me to Come Out of the Closet
by Daniel Franzese
Drake Buys Hidden Hills Home
Drake
Did Drake Just Buy This $2.85 Million Mansion to Be His Guest House?
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Tiny-Space Living Tips From The Tiny Canal Cottage Blogger
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Horror-Movie Houses in Real Life
Celebrity Homes
13 Scary-Awesome Horror Movie Homes That We'd Totally Live In
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds