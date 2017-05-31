Laguna Beach and The Hills: Where Are They Now?

It's been nearly 13 years years since MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County debuted on Sept. 28, 2004, introducing us to the world of Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, and the rest of their impossibly good-looking crew of high school pals. However, not everything was perfect on the show. Kristin revealed in an interview that she felt "manipulated" during filming and accused producers of making Stephen take LC out on dates for the sake of drama.

Sure, most people know what LC is up to, but what ever happened to Trey Phillips? Or Jen Bunney?! Keep reading to find out where the Laguna Beach and Hills stars, including Justin Bobby, are today, and be sure to check out pictures of the stars at their high school reunion!

— Additional reporting by Nick Maslow