This Lowe's Laundry Room Makeover Is Straight Out of a Design Fantasy
tarek el moussa
Hmm, Here's Why Tarek El Moussa's Recent IG Post Has Us Scratching Our Heads
HGTV
Chip Gaines Has Been Keeping a Secret That Will Make Fixer Upper Fans Shout "OMG!"
Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow's 3 Game-Changing Tips for Throwing a Real Housewives-Worthy Party
This Lowe's Laundry Room Makeover Is Straight Out of a Design Fantasy

Monica Mangin continues to impress us with her home makeovers on Lowe's original series The Weekender. And in season two's upcoming episode 13 — which premiers on Lowes.com June 1 — Monica tackles the all-important laundry room. High-design laundry room makeovers have become a hot trend in recent years, and for good reason; homeowners spend many hours in these utilitarian, high-traffic spaces and are willing to do just about anything to make the chore of washing and folding clothes enjoyable. Monica more than delivers, creating a space that easily doubles as an entryway and makes doing laundry seem almost fun! Check out the dramatic before and after images and makeover details ahead.

Lowe'sLaundry Rooms
