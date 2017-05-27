This Lowe's Laundry Room Makeover Is Straight Out of a Design Fantasy

Monica Mangin continues to impress us with her home makeovers on Lowe's original series The Weekender. And in season two's upcoming episode 13 — which premiers on Lowes.com June 1 — Monica tackles the all-important laundry room. High-design laundry room makeovers have become a hot trend in recent years, and for good reason; homeowners spend many hours in these utilitarian, high-traffic spaces and are willing to do just about anything to make the chore of washing and folding clothes enjoyable. Monica more than delivers, creating a space that easily doubles as an entryway and makes doing laundry seem almost fun! Check out the dramatic before and after images and makeover details ahead.