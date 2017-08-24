Chip Gaines's Ex-Girlfriend and 3 Other Things You'll Find in the Fall Magnolia Journal

Magnolia Journal, the quarterly magazine put out by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, has been highly anticipated since it launched last year. For the Fall 2017 issue, which marks its first anniversary, the couple have pulled out all the stops, from appearing in an adorable pottery wheel cover that evokes the movie Ghost to very personal anecdotes we've never heard before. And, of course, living tips, seasonal recipes, and design advice abound.



Here are four things you can expect to find inside this issue.

Joanna reflecting on the first anniversary of the magazine , which she describes as one of her favorite parts of her work. "I treasure this magazine and the opportunity that it affords me to share my heart, dive into topics that have piqued my interest for years, and, best of all, connect with you, the reader."

A theme of gratitude, fitting for the season . Joanna summarizes her personal philosophy, stating, "The trick is practicing a kind of thankfulness that isn't based on time or place or circumstance. Even in the trials or the mundane aspects of life, if we have eyes to see them, we can find good things everywhere we look."

Personal stories to help you expand your perspective . This will include inspiring essays on everything from being a lifelong learner to inviting friends to share a meal.

. This will include inspiring essays on everything from being a lifelong learner to inviting friends to share a meal. A very personal story from Chip about his ex-girlfriend is included in the "Chip's Corner" feature. In it, Chip gets candid as he discusses where he went wrong and why he's ultimately glad he did.