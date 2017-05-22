Chip and Joanna Gaines's Other Business Is a Surprise to Even Fans

A post shared by Magnolia (@magnolia) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

You would have to be living under a rock not to realize that Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper, have a booming home renovation and design business. Or that Joanna's Magnolia Home collection of decor is growing at a rapid rate. And if you're a fan, you are no doubt are aware of the Silos, the couple's Waco, TX, complex and headquarters, which houses their flagship Magnolia Market store as well as a bakery and recreation grounds. But what many longtime viewers don't realize is that the Gaineses' Magnolia brand also includes Magnolia Realty, a full-service real estate company.

While you may not be able to have Chip and Joanna create your dream home on Fixer Upper, you can work with their staff of talented Magnolia Realty pros to find your dream home. And you can expect to get the Gaines special treatment; the Magnolia Realty website explains, "Our founder and co-owner Chip Gaines said it best, 'Home is a big deal, which makes our job as realtors really important. And we don't take a responsibility like that lightly.'" Best of all, while Chip and Joanna only work in the Waco area, you can use Magnolia Realty's services for your house-hunting needs throughout much of central Texas, including Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas in addition to Waco.

Did we mention their office is every inch as farmhouse chic as you would imagine or that their logo includes Joanna's trademark magnolia leaf wreath? Well it is and it does. Happy home buying!

