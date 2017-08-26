 Skip Nav
"Dorm In a Box" Is the Genius College Decorating Solution You've Been Waiting For

If you've been feeling the pressure to turn your dorm room into an interior design paradise, you're not alone. As college students head back to school, social media is being inundated with images of impossibly over-the-top dorms. Well, if you want the superstylish look without investing a lot of time into shopping, then you should head to The Mine. It's a high-end online furniture and decor retail site owned by Lowe's, and it's making college move in much, much simpler by grouping everything you need to outfit your entire dorm into one "dorm in a box" package.

Each "dorm in a box" is curated around a different design look, such as tropical, romantic, athletic, or retro. It contains a wide breadth of stylish items from bedding and art, trash cans and area rugs to a toaster and organizers. With one click of the "purchase set" button, all the items from that design look's package are put into your cart. Entire packages start at $950 (before the 20 percent set purchase discount you get when you enter BACK2SCHOOL20), which is steep, but considering it's everything you need and more, it's not outrageous. Plus, depending on the size and needs of your space, you'll probably want to go into your shopping cart and remove extraneous items (which means you'll be spending even less money); for example, a side table you don't have room for or a minifridge you don't need. Keep reading to get a taste of some of our favorite pieces from the romantic collection ahead. Then, head to The Mine to check out the complete "dorm in a box" offerings.

Battery Operated Edison Bulb Light Set
$25
Buy Now
Dark Floral Throw Pillow
$45
Buy Now
Adjustable LED Desk Lamp
$60
Buy Now
Stacking Table Set
$190
Buy Now
Sheepskin Area Rug
$89
Buy Now
Rose Gold Coffee Press Pot
$26
Buy Now
Shower Curtain
$24
Buy Now
Cosmetic Accessory Organizer
$21
Buy Now
Rose Gold Utensil Cup
$26
Buy Now
"Le Baiser" Throw Pillow by Rebecca Allen
$45
Buy Now
Ceramic Teapot and Infuser
$24
Buy Now
Heat Pipe Fridge
$230
Buy Now
Jewelry Box
$59
Buy Now
Pink Ombre Credenza
$600
Buy Now
Coffee Table Book
$83
Buy Now
Barrington Bench Hamper
$100
Buy Now
Filigree Mirror
$122
Buy Now
