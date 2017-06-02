 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
9 Gorgeous Patio Decorating Ideas Straight From Your Favorite Design Influencers
Celebrity Homes
If We Were the Obamas, We Wouldn't Want to Leave This $8.1M Brick Mansion Either
Flowers
Birth Flowers Are a Real Thing, and You Need to Know the Meaning Behind Yours ASAP
Decor Shopping
A Design Pro Rates Target's 10 Most Expensive-Looking Summer 2017 Decor Items
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
9 Gorgeous Patio Decorating Ideas Straight From Your Favorite Design Influencers

Are you cooped up inside your stuffy home instead of luxuriating outside in the Summer sun? Could be that your backyard is inhospitable. And the antidote to an icky outdoors space is thoughtful design. From garden ideas that will work in even the smallest yards to cozy DIY furniture, here are nine ways our favorite design influencers have made their outdoor spaces the number one places to hang this Summer.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
PatiosOutdoor DecoratingOutdoor Spaces
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
before and after Projects
Before and After: Indoor Turned Outdoor Couches
by Casa Community
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
DIY Deck Makeover
Spring
This Couple DIYed Their Deck Into a 5-Star Oasis on a Budget
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Outdoor Living Tips
Outdoor Spaces
Get Your Yard Ready For Company (in Just a Day!)
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds