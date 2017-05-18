 Skip Nav
The 1 Houseplant You Need to Make Your House Look Magazine-Ready

From improving air quality to repelling mosquitoes, houseplants offer a lot for a space, including great style. And the hottest trend in houseplants is one of the prettiest yet, both aesthetically and symbolically: olive trees. Even Fixer Upper star and style maker Joanna Gaines can't get enough of them. These ancient plants have been a symbol of peace, prosperity, and beauty since biblical times. They've now come indoors, where they're sitting pretty in rustic vessels, like glazed pots and galvanized tins. Get inspired to decorate with an olive tree of your own by checking out 17 gorgeous ways people have incorporated them into their homes ahead.

