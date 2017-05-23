21 Pictures of Cactus House Plants That Will Make You Want One Immediately

If you thought cacti were everywhere in 2016, you haven't seen anything yet. The prickly plant's image graced everything from wall art to neon lights this year, but we're anticipating that the actual living house plants will be filling homes in 2017. Watch out, fiddle leaf fig, there's a new "it" plant for the New Year, and it's the cactus. Stylish homeowners are already finding on-trend ways to display these eye-catching Cactaceae. Get inspiration by checking them out ahead.