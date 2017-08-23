Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos

When Joanna Gaines is working on a home reno project on HGTV's Fixer Upper or running around her home decor store, Magnolia Market, she's rarely seen without blue jeans and Frye boots. While her unfussy-chic personal style is perfect for navigating a construction site or clomping through her 40-acre Waco, TX, farm, we were dazzled when we caught a glimpse of Joanna dressed up for Darling Magazine. The mother-of-four shines like we've never seen her before in these unpublished images from the shoot. Between the Grab a seat and keep reading to see them, and then pick up a copy of Darling Magazine Issue No. 15 to see the full photo shoot, with wardrobe beautifully styled by Shannon Schroeder, and interview with Joanna.