 Skip Nav
Barack Obama
The Obamas Traded the White House For This $5.3M Mansion
Decor Shopping
18 Shockingly Cool Halloween Decorations From Nordstrom
Pier 1 Imports
Prepare to Swoon Over These 13 Throw Pillows From Joanna Gaines's Pier 1 Collection
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos

When Joanna Gaines is working on a home reno project on HGTV's Fixer Upper or running around her home decor store, Magnolia Market, she's rarely seen without blue jeans and Frye boots. While her unfussy-chic personal style is perfect for navigating a construction site or clomping through her 40-acre Waco, TX, farm, we were dazzled when we caught a glimpse of Joanna dressed up for Darling Magazine. The mother-of-four shines like we've never seen her before in these unpublished images from the shoot. Between the Grab a seat and keep reading to see them, and then pick up a copy of Darling Magazine Issue No. 15 to see the full photo shoot, with wardrobe beautifully styled by Shannon Schroeder, and interview with Joanna.

Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Joanna GainesFixer-Upper
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
Facebook
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds