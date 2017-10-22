 Skip Nav
Grab These Pier 1 Christmas Decor Finds Now Before They Sell Out

You could say it's a bit premature to start shopping for holiday decor — after all, it isn't even Halloween yet — but we know you can never plan too early. And when beloved retailers like Pier 1 Imports have already started stocking on-trend Christmas decor at refreshingly reasonable prices, why wait? Shop now before the most adorable, on-trend holiday decor is sold out. You'll be glad you did. Check out some pieces so spirited, you'll be humming seasonal carols for the rest of the day.

Red Sparkle Bow Napkin Ring ($3)
LED Light-Up Golden Glittered Church or House ($25)
Preserved Pine and Berry 22" Wreath With Plaid Bow ($90)
Caroline Red Jewel Martini Glass ($7, originally $9)
Winter Jays Pillow ($35)
Beaded Poinsetta Coasters ($20 for a set of four)
Slothing Through the Snow Melamine Tray ($20)
Nutcracker Hand-Painted Measuring Spoons ($15)
Snowflake Beaded 54" Table Runner ($80, originally $100)
Cozy Plaid Paper Cocktail Napkin ($6)
Christmas Cheer Wall Sign ($50)
Wreath Card Holder ($40)
Snowland Village Dinnerware ($6-$7, originally $8-$9)
Beaded Christmas Tree Coasters ($20 for a set of four)
Elf Leg or Santa Hat Tree Picks ($6 each)
Joy Votive Candle Holder Boxed Set ($15)
Plaid Bow and Garland Painted Stemware ($8-$9, originally $10-$11)
Reversible Woven Plaid 72" Runner ($24, originally $30)
Hometown Berries and Bells Foilage Placemat ($16)
LED Light-Up Cabin Ornaments ($18 for a set of two)
Merry Christmas Ornament Wall Decor ($40)
Car Decal Mason Jar Tumbler ($4)
Nativity LED Light-Up 4x6 Photo Frame ($30)
Forever Fresh Custom Wreath With Decor ($142, originally $145)
Iconic Christmas Appetizer Plates ($20 for a set of four, originally $25)
Baby It's Cold Outside Paper Cocktail Napkins ($6)
Whimsical Striped Charger ($4)
Hot Cocoa Wall Decor ($40)
White and Silver Tree Topper ($20)
Woven Plaid Tea Towels ($10 for a set of two)
Berry Basket Floral Arrangement ($108, originally $123)
