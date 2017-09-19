 Skip Nav
magnolia market
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Organization
13 Genius Items to Make Getting Your Home in Order a Breeze

Ree Drummond's Hotel

Ree Drummond Fans, Rejoice! A Pioneer Woman Hotel Is Coming

Wanted to share another restoration project we've been working on in our small town. I'll show you more as it progresses, but meantime, scroll to the end of these photos and check out what we found under the plaster this week. Love it when hidden pieces of history get to come out and play again.

A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her hubby Ladd (aka Marlboro Man) have been working on a building project in their hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma for some time now – but we only just discovered what it is: a hotel!

The blogger-turned-lifestyle guru already runs a restaurant and store in town under the Mercantile name, has her own magazine, and stars in a Food Network show. Considering how busy Ree is, it's not surprising that this new venture is more her husband's than hers. "I have had almost zero to do with it aside from an occasional 'Oooooh, neato!'" she said in a recent post on her blog. She went onto explain that they were converting the (currently gutted) three-story building into an 8-room hotel – or "boarding house" as Ree prefers – with, "suites so comfortable and cozy, Malboro and I are going to want to move into one."

While not much is known about the design specifics, Ree did reveal that they were building a New Orleans-style balcony over the street and will likely be keeping an original drug store mural they unearthed beneath plaster during construction. Can't wait to see the final product and book our stay!

Related
Despite Her Success, Ree Drummond Isn't Updating Her Charmingly Old Kitchen

Join the conversation
Ree DrummondHome NewsHotels
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
How Do I Mute Someone on My Facebook Feed?
Tech Tips
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds