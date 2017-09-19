Ree Drummond Fans, Rejoice! A Pioneer Woman Hotel Is Coming

Wanted to share another restoration project we've been working on in our small town. I'll show you more as it progresses, but meantime, scroll to the end of these photos and check out what we found under the plaster this week. Love it when hidden pieces of history get to come out and play again. A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her hubby Ladd (aka Marlboro Man) have been working on a building project in their hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma for some time now – but we only just discovered what it is: a hotel!

The blogger-turned-lifestyle guru already runs a restaurant and store in town under the Mercantile name, has her own magazine, and stars in a Food Network show. Considering how busy Ree is, it's not surprising that this new venture is more her husband's than hers. "I have had almost zero to do with it aside from an occasional 'Oooooh, neato!'" she said in a recent post on her blog. She went onto explain that they were converting the (currently gutted) three-story building into an 8-room hotel – or "boarding house" as Ree prefers – with, "suites so comfortable and cozy, Malboro and I are going to want to move into one."

While not much is known about the design specifics, Ree did reveal that they were building a New Orleans-style balcony over the street and will likely be keeping an original drug store mural they unearthed beneath plaster during construction. Can't wait to see the final product and book our stay!

