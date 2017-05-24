6 Instant Upgrades to Make to Your Rental Kitchen

We all know what it's like. You walk into your brand-new apartment — the one you were so excited to find just a few short weeks ago! — only to find that it's changed. The place somehow shrunk to half the size since the last time you saw it. And the bathroom mysteriously migrated into the kitchen. Oh, and also? Your new neighbors have a penchant for bugling. Quelle desastre.

It's the sad truth of urban dwelling — rental apartments are more often than not crummy, old, and bland. But fortunately for you, there are some simple adjustments to upgrade that kitchen. When it comes to simple, easy fixes that won't negate a security deposit, we've got you covered. From a stick-on backsplash to the addition of a dark rug, we'll have you luxuriating in that cucina in no time.

Because while a living room can be easily fixed with a few throw pillows or a vintage French poster — the kitchen? For that, you've gotta call in the experts.