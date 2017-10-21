The Royals' Favorite London Hotels Are So Exclusive, This Might Be the Closest You Get

They have some of the most exclusive addresses in London and their own personal chefs on hand, so when the various members of the royal family choose to pay a visit to a hotel in their native city, you can be sure that these establishments are offering something pretty special. From the decadent backdrop for a scandalous affair to ballroom dance classes fit for a princess, and the most glamorous rowdy wedding reception ever, to enough classic sophistication to finally go public with a controversial romance, these hotels have it all. If we can't check into one of the properties where these historic events occurred, we can at least check them out . . .