These Skull Logs Are the Best Thing to Happen to Halloween Since Candy

Turn up your Halloween decorating this year in the most unexpected way: with human skull logs. These macabre fireproof sculptures are sized and shaped exactly like the real thing, so if you toss them into your backyard fire pit, be forewarned that the neighbors just might call the cops. If you would rather put them in a gas or traditional fireplace mixed with wood, you can do that as well, since they're made of reinforced steel with lava granules and refractory ceramic (the same thing NASA uses to test rockets) and can tolerate up to 3,000 degrees! While these creepy fireproof skulls will cost you $70 a pop, they're sure to last you a very long time — the manufacturer even claims they look more realistic after a couple of burnings. They're available in black, brown, white, or aged dark gray, so pick the color that best complements your decor and get to decorating!



