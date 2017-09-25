 Skip Nav
Bedrooms
How to Make Your Bed Like a Stylist
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House

Skull Fire Logs

These Skull Logs Are the Best Thing to Happen to Halloween Since Candy

Turn up your Halloween decorating this year in the most unexpected way: with human skull logs. These macabre fireproof sculptures are sized and shaped exactly like the real thing, so if you toss them into your backyard fire pit, be forewarned that the neighbors just might call the cops. If you would rather put them in a gas or traditional fireplace mixed with wood, you can do that as well, since they're made of reinforced steel with lava granules and refractory ceramic (the same thing NASA uses to test rockets) and can tolerate up to 3,000 degrees! While these creepy fireproof skulls will cost you $70 a pop, they're sure to last you a very long time — the manufacturer even claims they look more realistic after a couple of burnings. They're available in black, brown, white, or aged dark gray, so pick the color that best complements your decor and get to decorating!

Related
The Best Halloween Porch Decor on Amazon Prime — Because Why Wait?


Image Source: Myard via Amazon
Join the conversation
Halloween DecorHalloween
Join The Conversation
Parenting
4 Tips For Getting Through Halloween If Your Kids Are Scared of Their Own Shadows
by Murphy Moroney
Sexy Game of Thrones Costumes
Game of Thrones
33 Sexy Game of Thrones Halloween Costume Ideas
by Hilary White
America's Most Haunted Houses
House Tour
The 21 Creepiest Haunted Houses in America
by Brinton Parker
Cactus Halloween Costume Ideas
Halloween
by Celia Fernandez
How Long Do Pumpkins Last?
Halloween
by Kate McKenna
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds