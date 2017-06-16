6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Living House Tour Studio Apartment Ideas How to Live Stylishly in a Studio Apartment June 16, 2017 by Emily Bibb 61.5K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If there's one thing that gets a bad rap in design, it's the studio apartment. Often a rental with very little in the way of space, studios must do it all without room to spare. While it is a tall order, we found a place that does it just right. Tucked away in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, this studio is just as relaxing as it is energizing. Keeping rental restrictions and their client Jamie's laid-back style in mind, designers Lindsay Boswell and Ali Levin of LABLstudio created an urban oasis filled with ideas that anyone would sacrifice square footage for. Mixing earthy and glamorous touches, this "hidden gem" evolved into a room suitable for sleeping, living, and entertaining. Getting creative with the space, Boswell and Levin incorporated unexpected pops of color using removable wallpaper and made sure every piece served a variety of purposes. The result proves that size isn't everything! Keep reading for a full studio tour and Lindsay and Ali's favorite tricks for decking out a small space. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio Shop Brands Pottery Barn POPSUGAR Home: How do you create a space for both living and entertaining, especially in a studio? LABLstudio: In studio apartments, it’s really important to make sure that you carve out distinct areas for sleeping, living, and entertaining, even if they’re all in the same room. Whenever possible we like to make sure there is a proper living area (i.e., a sofa, side table, coffee table), as well as a place where you can sit, eat, or work. Sometimes this means sacrificing some of the “bedroom” to make for a larger “living and entertaining” area. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio PS: How do you make a studio livable without looking cluttered? LS: Make sure that all of your main pieces serve multiple purposes. For example, the console that we placed between the windows doubles as a place where two people can comfortably dine, a place where Jamie can sit with her laptop, and a place where she can put her makeup on in the morning. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio Similar to the living space, the bathroom uses pops of color to reflect the apartment's earthy, glam vibe. For a personal touch, the designers even switched out the vanity knobs. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio PS: We love the wall art. How did you do that? It is from your Femme and Gem collection? LS: The one wall (next to the bed) is wallpapered in our "Gemma” print (in Sapphire) from our “Femme and Gem” collection. It’s removable, and you can hang it yourself! For the other walls, we hand painted watercolor pinstripes to add personality and to tie everything together. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio The entryway is proof rental lighting doesn't have to be boring. For an industrial touch, you can find a similar light fixture here. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio Pottery Barn PB Classic Pendant - Caged $99 from Pottery Barn Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Ceiling Lighting LS: The goal was to give Jamie a cool place to call home — a space that was relaxing yet energizing and a space that reflected her personality. We tried to make the apartment feel as large as possible and use fun and unexpected pops of magenta and purple throughout. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio LS: In this apartment, we opted to place the bed in the corner and mount a shelf on the wall rather than a bedside table. This allowed for a larger living and entertaining space. If you make the bed the priority, the apartment ends up feeling like a bedroom rather than a real place where you can hang out with friends and entertain. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio To maximize space, Ali and Lindsay choose side and coffee tables that double as stools for additional seating. To add personality, they hung a magenta juju (African feather headdress) above the sofa. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio PS: Any tips for renters looking to add a personal touch? LS: Do not be afraid to paint your walls or hang some wallpaper! So many people who rent end up leaving their walls bright white. If you keep all of your walls this color, your place will look like a rental and not like a home. There are so many removable wallpaper options out there to personalize your space. Get your hands dirty and paint or hang the paper yourself — make a day of it, invite a friend or two over to help, and open a bottle of wine! Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio PS: What is one piece of advice you could give city dwellers? LS: Living in a big city can be hectic and overwhelming at times, and it’s important to make your apartment feel like a real home, especially if you rent. Good design doesn’t have to cost you a lot of money or take up a lot of your time. These days, there are a lot of affordable design options out there. Photo by Matthew Williams via LABLstudio House TourDecor InspirationSmall Space LivingDecorating TipsStudio Apartment Get Inspired With Our Living Newsletter You're subscribed! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Select topics that interest you Home Food Tech Love and Sex DIY Vegetarian Sign up with facebook By signing up, I agree to the Terms & to receive emails from POPSUGAR. Get Daily Inspiration For Your Home Food Love and Sex DIY Home Tech Vegetarian Sign up with facebook By signing up, I agree to the Terms & to receive emails from POPSUGAR. Pinterest Follow Add us on Snapchat Shop Story Read Story Pottery Barn PB Classic Pendant - Caged from Pottery Barn $99 Shop More Pottery Barn Ceiling Lighting SHOP MORE Pottery Barn Francesca Beaded Chandelier from Pottery Barn $799 Pottery Barn Camille Milk Glass Caged Pendant from Pottery Barn $249 Pottery Barn Paxton Glass 8-Light Pendant from Pottery Barn $549 Pottery Barn Flynn Recycled Glass Pendant from Pottery Barn $249 Pottery Barn Veranda Round Chandelier from Pottery Barn $399 Pottery Barn Ceiling Lighting AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE myhouseoffour alainakaz kimkhazel athoughtfulplace × Make your home your own Personalize Inspiration, tips, tricks, and DIYs delivered to your inbox daily. Food Love and Sex DIY Home Tech Vegetarian Sign up with facebook By signing up, I agree to the Terms & to receive emails from POPSUGAR. × POPSUGAR × Celebrity Celebrity News Entertainment News Movies Television Celebrity Couples Celebrities Fashion Fashion News Shopping Street Style Pack For A Stylish Getaway Summer Fashion Hers & Mine Fitness Workouts Healthy Living Weight Loss Fitness Video Power Your Happy POPSUGAR GLOW Beauty Makeup Hair Nails Beauty Video Beauty Trend Finder Love Relationships Sex Women Nostalgia Books Power Your Happy Moms Parenting Pregnancy Babies Toddlers Ultimate Mom's Guide Food and Fun Living Home Tech Smart Living Career Pets When DIY Goes Wrong #FailFix Power Your Happy Q&A Travel Travel Inspiration Travel Tips Travel Style Budget Travel Summer Travel Reach New Heights Food Recipes Cooking Basics Party Planning Food News Spirited Cocktail Recipes Food Video Latina Recipes Family Life Celebrity Fashion Beauty Fitness News Power Your Happy Video Entertainment Fashion Beauty Fitness Food Tech Home SHOP Fashion Beauty Fitness Food Pop Culture Living Mom & Kids Gifts Tech Smart Living Login / Register We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights Terms Privacy Policy ©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living × Make your home your own Personalize Inspiration, tips, tricks, and DIYs delivered to your inbox daily. Food Love and Sex DIY Home Tech Vegetarian Sign up with facebook By signing up, I agree to the Terms & to receive emails from POPSUGAR. × Make your home your own Personalize Inspiration, tips, tricks, and DIYs delivered to your inbox daily. Food Love and Sex DIY Home Tech Vegetarian Sign up with facebook By signing up, I agree to the Terms & to receive emails from POPSUGAR. All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds