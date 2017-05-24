 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Need a Vacation? Here Are 15 Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a Getaway

Summer Home Decor 2017

Need a Vacation? Here Are 15 Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a Getaway

Anthropologie Voutsa Garden Chinoiserie Mural

No time for a trip this Summer? It's no biggie. You can turn your very own home into a tropical getaway. There are so many decor products that will make your space feel like a hotel or spa in a far-off land — let us prove it to you. Check out our favorite items that will give your space a vacation-like update.

Related
17 Palm Leaf Statement Pieces That Will Transform Your Home Into an Oasis

Shop Brands
Urban Outfitters · H&M · Birch Lane · Anthropologie · Missoni Home · Mistral
Urban Outfitters Banana Leaf Tapestry
Urban Outfitters Banana Leaf Tapestry

Hang this banana leaf tapestry ($59) behind your bed as a temporary headboard for the Summer.

Urban Outfitters
Banana Leaf Tapestry
$59
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Illume Mercato Candle Jar
Illume Mercato Candle Jar

The grapefruit scent of this candle ($18) will transport you to another place.

Anthropologie Candles
Illume Mercato Candle Jar
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
H&M Metal Candle Holder
H&M Metal Candle Holder

This metal candle holder ($18) would complement tropical decor well.

H&M
Metal Candle Holder
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kitchen
All Roads Design Tufted Desert Throw
All Roads Design Tufted Desert Throw

Drape this tufted throw ($148) over your sofa or bring it out to the patio on chilly evenings.

Anthropologie Throws
All Roads Design Tufted Desert Throw
$148
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Throws
Urban Outfitters Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow
Urban Outfitters Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow

Adding this palm leaf pillow ($49) to your space to make it feel more like a bungalow.

Urban Outfitters
Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
Birch Lane Copper Pineapple Lidded Bowl
Birch Lane Copper Pineapple Lidded Bowl

This pineapple lidded bowl ($83, originally $87) is an easy seasonal piece to include on your bookshelf.

Birch Lane
Copper Pineapple Lidded Bowl
$87 $83.16
from Wayfair
Buy Now See more Birch Lane Decor
Anthropologie Thea-Printed Bixby Chair
Anthropologie Thea-Printed Bixby Chair

Go bold with this printed chair ($1,048) that looks like it belongs in a boutique hotel.

Anthropologie
Thea-Printed Bixby Chair
$1,048
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork
Urban Outfitters Small Cactus Decor
Urban Outfitters Small Cactus Decor

Include a hint of the desert in your room with this potted cactus ($18).

Urban Outfitters
Small Cactus Decor
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Urban Outfitters Geode Bottom Glasses Set
Urban Outfitters Geode Bottom Glasses Set

Use these agate glasses ($16) for citrus-infused cocktails.

agate glasses
$16
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Missoni Home Lara Bath Towel
Missoni Home Lara Bath Towel

One of the best things about hotels is the fluffy bath towels ($72), so update your bathroom with some printed styles.

Missoni Home
Lara Bath Towel
$72
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Missoni Home Towels
Beachcrest Home Parker Woven Cotton Chair Hammock
Beachcrest Home Parker Woven Cotton Chair Hammock

You don't have to restrict your hammock ($26, originally $50) swinging to outside — this one would look great in a family room or bedroom as well.

Wayfair Living Room Chairs
Beachcrest Home Parker Woven Cotton Chair Hammock
$49.95 $25.99
from Wayfair
Buy Now See more Wayfair Living Room Chairs
The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide to Gap Years and Overseas Adventures by Lonely Planet
The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide to Gap Years and Overseas Adventures by Lonely Planet

Place this travel book ($22) on your coffee table to set the mood for your staycation-themed home.

Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide To Gap Years And Overseas Adventures By Lonely Planet
$21.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Anthropologie Voutsa Garden Chinoiserie Mural
Anthropologie Voutsa Garden Chinoiserie Mural

This chinoiserie mural ($228) doesn't require paste, so it's great for renters who want to have a statement wall. Plus it will make you feel like you're in an exotic forest.

Anthropologie
Voutsa Garden Chinoiserie Mural
$228
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork
Mistral Collection Maison Hand Lotion
Mistral Collection Maison Hand Lotion

Adding a pretty bottle of hand lotion ($24) by your sink will give your bathroom a spa-like feeling.

Mistral
Collection Maison Hand Lotion
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Mistral Hand Treatments
H&M Cushion Cover
H&M Cushion Cover

Swap out your pillows with these cushion covers ($13) and you'll feel like your space transformed into a jungle hideaway.

H&M
Slub-weave Cushion Cover
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows
Summer DecorDecor InspirationSummerFurnitureAccessories
Shop Story
Read Story
Urban Outfitters
Banana Leaf Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Anthropologie
Illume Mercato Candle Jar
from Anthropologie
$18
H&M
Metal Candle Holder
from H&M
$17.99
Anthropologie
All Roads Design Tufted Desert Throw
from Anthropologie
$148
Urban Outfitters
Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Birch Lane
Copper Pineapple Lidded Bowl
from Wayfair
$87 $83.16
Anthropologie
Thea-Printed Bixby Chair
from Anthropologie
$1,048
Urban Outfitters
Small Cactus Decor
from Urban Outfitters
$18
agate glasses
from urbanoutfitters.com
$16
Missoni Home
Lara Bath Towel
from Neiman Marcus
$72
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Parker Woven Cotton Chair Hammock
from Wayfair
$49.95 $25.99
Urban Outfitters
The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide To Gap Years And Overseas Adventures By Lonely Planet
from Urban Outfitters
$21.99
Anthropologie
Voutsa Garden Chinoiserie Mural
from Anthropologie
$228
Mistral
Collection Maison Hand Lotion
from Anthropologie
$24
H&M
Slub-weave Cushion Cover
from H&M
$12.99
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Letters To Open When
from Urban Outfitters
$14.95
Urban Outfitters
The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small By Kath Stathers
from Urban Outfitters
$35
Urban Outfitters
Magnetic Cable Photo Holder
from Urban Outfitters
$10
Urban Outfitters
The Positivity Kit: Instant Happiness On Every Page By Lisa Currie
from Urban Outfitters
$15
Urban Outfitters
30 Day Challenge Notepad
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Wayfair Living Room Chairs SHOP MORE
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Parker Woven Cotton Chair Hammock
from Wayfair
$49.95 $25.99
Wayfair
HearthSong Go! HangOut? Cotton Camping Hammock
from Wayfair
$179
Birch Lane
Landry Leather Club Chair
from Wayfair
$1,179 $469.99
Wayfair
Darby Home Co Steelton Button Tufted Wing Back Arm Chair
from Wayfair
$399.99 $251.99
Wayfair
Alcott Hill Springboro 5 Piece Deep Seating Group with Cushions
from Wayfair
$433.99 $360
H&M Decorative Pillows SHOP MORE
H&M
Slub-weave Cushion Cover
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Pineapple-print Cushion Cover
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Palm-patterned Cushion Cover
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Velvet Cushion Cover
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Patterned Cushion Cover
from H&M
$12.99
Urban Outfitters Artwork AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Organization
17 Cute Desk Accessories For the Proudest Cat Lady at the Office
by Macy Cate Williams
Organization
15 Marble Desk Accessories That Will Make Your Office Instagram Worthy
by Macy Cate Williams
Women
Think (Millennial) Pink! 51 Products You and Your BFFs Will Swoon Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
20 Copper-Colored Gifts For Mom
by Nicole Yi
Anthropologie Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gifts If Your Mom's Your Best Friend
by Ashley Paige
Career
50 Glitzy Gifts For Your Work Wife
by Kelsey Garcia
Holiday
33 Undeniably Cool Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
27 Cool Gifts For Women in Their 30s
by Macy Cate Williams
Anthropologie Throws AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
Stylish Gifts to Spoil Your Mom With on Mother's Day
by Sarah Wasilak
Mother's Day
15 Relaxing Mother's Day Gifts For Moms Who Need to Chill
by Nicole Yi
Holiday
23 Gifts That Will Help Your Stressed Friend Chill WAY Out
by Hilary White
Holiday
48 Gifts For Amazing Moms Who Deserve a Break
by Lauren Levy
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gifts for Teens
21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Father's Day
13 Thoughtful Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Appreciate
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts Under $75
$50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius
by Macy Cate Williams
Humor
15 Father's Day Gifts That Will Make Your Dad LOL
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Desktop Books AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
taylorwinkelmeyer
brinkdarlene
everydaypursuits
charmedbycamille
H&M Decorative Pillows AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
remodelaholic
lifeonvirginiastreet
adairdasilva
100things2do.ca
H&M Kitchen AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ohheyvivienne
workyourcloset
designsbyceres
retroflame
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds