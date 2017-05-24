5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Living Shopping Summer Home Decor 2017 Need a Vacation? Here Are 15 Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a Getaway May 24, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. No time for a trip this Summer? It's no biggie. You can turn your very own home into a tropical getaway. There are so many decor products that will make your space feel like a hotel or spa in a far-off land — let us prove it to you. Check out our favorite items that will give your space a vacation-like update. Related17 Palm Leaf Statement Pieces That Will Transform Your Home Into an Oasis Shop Brands Urban Outfitters · H&M · Birch Lane · Anthropologie · Missoni Home · Mistral Urban Outfitters Banana Leaf Tapestry Hang this banana leaf tapestry ($59) behind your bed as a temporary headboard for the Summer. Urban Outfitters Banana Leaf Tapestry $59 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork Illume Mercato Candle Jar The grapefruit scent of this candle ($18) will transport you to another place. Anthropologie Candles Illume Mercato Candle Jar $18 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles H&M Metal Candle Holder This metal candle holder ($18) would complement tropical decor well. H&M Metal Candle Holder $17.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Kitchen All Roads Design Tufted Desert Throw Drape this tufted throw ($148) over your sofa or bring it out to the patio on chilly evenings. Anthropologie Throws All Roads Design Tufted Desert Throw $148 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Throws Urban Outfitters Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow Adding this palm leaf pillow ($49) to your space to make it feel more like a bungalow. Urban Outfitters Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow $49 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows Birch Lane Copper Pineapple Lidded Bowl This pineapple lidded bowl ($83, originally $87) is an easy seasonal piece to include on your bookshelf. Birch Lane Copper Pineapple Lidded Bowl $87 $83.16 from Wayfair Buy Now See more Birch Lane Decor Anthropologie Thea-Printed Bixby Chair Go bold with this printed chair ($1,048) that looks like it belongs in a boutique hotel. Anthropologie Thea-Printed Bixby Chair $1,048 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork Urban Outfitters Small Cactus Decor Include a hint of the desert in your room with this potted cactus ($18). Urban Outfitters Small Cactus Decor $18 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork Urban Outfitters Geode Bottom Glasses Set Use these agate glasses ($16) for citrus-infused cocktails. agate glasses $16 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Missoni Home Lara Bath Towel One of the best things about hotels is the fluffy bath towels ($72), so update your bathroom with some printed styles. Missoni Home Lara Bath Towel $72 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Missoni Home Towels Beachcrest Home Parker Woven Cotton Chair Hammock You don't have to restrict your hammock ($26, originally $50) swinging to outside — this one would look great in a family room or bedroom as well. Wayfair Living Room Chairs Beachcrest Home Parker Woven Cotton Chair Hammock $49.95 $25.99 from Wayfair Buy Now See more Wayfair Living Room Chairs The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide to Gap Years and Overseas Adventures by Lonely Planet Place this travel book ($22) on your coffee table to set the mood for your staycation-themed home. Urban Outfitters Desktop Books The Big Trip: Your Ultimate Guide To Gap Years And Overseas Adventures By Lonely Planet $21.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books Anthropologie Voutsa Garden Chinoiserie Mural This chinoiserie mural ($228) doesn't require paste, so it's great for renters who want to have a statement wall. Plus it will make you feel like you're in an exotic forest. Anthropologie Voutsa Garden Chinoiserie Mural $228 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Artwork Mistral Collection Maison Hand Lotion Adding a pretty bottle of hand lotion ($24) by your sink will give your bathroom a spa-like feeling. Mistral Collection Maison Hand Lotion $24 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Mistral Hand Treatments H&M Cushion Cover Swap out your pillows with these cushion covers ($13) and you'll feel like your space transformed into a jungle hideaway. H&M Slub-weave Cushion Cover $12.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows Share this post Summer DecorDecor InspirationSummerFurnitureAccessories