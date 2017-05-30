 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
H&M's New Summer Home Collection Screams "I'm on Vacation Forever!"

H&M Home Collection Summer 2017

H&M's New Summer Home Collection Screams "I'm on Vacation Forever!"

H&M's New Summer Home Collection Screams "I'm on Vacation Forever!"

No time to escape to an island this Summer? No problem. H&M's new line brings the vacation right inside your home. The greens, pinks, and leaf prints in this collection are an affordable way to update your space for the season. You'll find everything from pillow covers to tablecloths. Check out our favorite items and give your place a makeover!

Related
19 Storage Solutions So Chic You Won’t Believe They’re From IKEA

Shop Brands
H&M
1 H&M Cushion Cover
H&M Cushion Cover

We love the hint of millennial pink in this cushion cover ($13). Doesn't the pattern remind you of Hawaii?

H&M
Slub-weave Cushion Cover
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows
2 H&M Scented Candle in Glass Jar
H&M Scented Candle in Glass Jar

Make your home smell as good as it looks with this scented candle ($18).

H&M
Scented Candle in Glass Jar
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Candles
3 H&M Metal Candle Holder
H&M Metal Candle Holder

Add a tropical touch with this metal candle holder ($18).

H&M
Metal Candle Holder
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kitchen
4 H&M Floral Duvet Cover Set
H&M Floral Duvet Cover Set

Who wouldn't want to jump into a bed with this duvet cover ($60) on it? This belongs in our dream hotel room.

H&M
Floral-print Duvet Cover Set
$59.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Comforters & Duvets
5 H&M Metal Tea Light Holder
H&M Metal Tea Light Holder

This tea light holder ($7) has a nice geometric element to it.

H&M
Metal Tea Light Holder
$6.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Coffee, Tea & Espresso
6 H&M Pitcher With Printed Design
H&M Pitcher With Printed Design

Use this pitcher ($18) to host Summer parties with style. You don't need to go far away to treat yourself!

H&M
Pitcher with Printed Design
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kitchen
7 H&M Patterned Cushion Cover
H&M Patterned Cushion Cover

We're going bananas over this cushion cover ($13).

H&M
Patterned Cushion Cover
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows
8 H&M Pineapple-Shaped Shelf
H&M Pineapple-Shaped Shelf

This pineapple-shaped shelf ($20) is a fun accent.

H&M
Pineapple-shaped Shelf
$19
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
9 H&M Patterned Seat Cushion
H&M Patterned Seat Cushion

These patterned seat cushions ($10) would look good outdoors or indoors. They'll make your space feel like a whole new place.

H&M
Patterned Seat Cushion
$7.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kitchen
10 H&M Pineapple Plate
H&M Pineapple Plate

You can never have enough pineapples — this plate ($10) proves it.

H&M
Pineapple-patterned Plate
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dinnerware
11 H&M Moss-Knit Throw
H&M Moss-Knit Throw

The muted shade of green on this knitted throw ($50) is beautiful.

H&M
Moss-knit Throw
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Throws
12 H&M Braided Storage Basket
H&M Braided Storage Basket

Keep clutter at bay by placing these braided storage baskets ($18) around the house.

H&M
Braided Storage Basket
$17
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Baskets & Boxes
13 H&M Printed Cushion Cover
H&M Printed Cushion Cover

The bird print on this cushion cover ($13) is easy to mix with other patterns.

H&M
Printed Cushion Cover
$12
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows
14 H&M Metal Photo Frame
H&M Metal Photo Frame

Include a touch of gold with this metal photo frame ($13). Put a photo of a memorable trip inside.

H&M
Metal Photo Frame
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Frames
15 H&M Glass Tealight Holder
H&M Glass Tealight Holder

Put some little candles in an assortment of these glass tealight holders ($5).

H&M
Glass Tealight Holder
$4.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Candles
16 H&M Metal Bottle Opener
H&M Metal Bottle Opener

This bottle opener ($10) would look great on a bar cart.

H&M
Metal Bottle Opener
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kitchen
17 H&M Patterned Curtains
H&M Patterned Curtains

These patterned curtains ($30) make us want to plan a trip.

H&M
2-pack Patterned Curtains
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Panels
18 H&M Mirrored Tray
H&M Mirrored Tray

Serve ice-cold cocktails on this mirrored tray ($35).

H&M
Mirrored Tray
$34.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Home & Living
19 H&M Patterned Cotton Tablecloth
H&M Patterned Cotton Tablecloth

We'll keep this cotton tablecloth ($5) out all season long.

H&M
Patterned Cotton Tablecloth
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Tablecloths
20 H&M Pineapple-Shaped Hooks
H&M Pineapple-Shaped Hooks

These pineapple-shaped hooks ($13) would look nice in an entryway.

H&M
2-pack Pineapple-shaped Hooks
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decor
21 H&M Palm-Patterned Cushion Cover
H&M Palm-Patterned Cushion Cover

This patterned cushion cover ($10) includes some lovely shades of green.

H&M
Palm-patterned Cushion Cover
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows
22 H&M Metal Vase
H&M Metal Vase

The shell shape of this metal vase ($25) reminds us of the beach. It will give your bedroom a B&B element.

H&M
Metal Vase
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Vases
23 H&M Patterned Tea Towel
H&M Patterned Tea Towel

Hang this patterned tea towel ($7) in the kitchen.

H&M
Patterned Tea Towel
$6.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kitchen
24 H&M Metal Candle Holder
H&M Metal Candle Holder

This metal candle holder ($18) would be cool to include in a centerpiece.

H&M
Metal Candle Holder
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kitchen
25 H&M Round Placemats
H&M Round Placemats

These round placemats ($10) will complete your dinner party look.

H&M
2-pack Round Placemats
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Placemats
26 H&M Cotton Tablecloth
H&M Cotton Tablecloth

This cotton tablecloth ($25) has an oversize leaf print.

H&M
Leaf-print Cotton Tablecloth
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Tablecloths
27 H&M Pink Vase
H&M Pink Vase

Put a lush green plant in this pink vase ($18).

H&M
Texture-patterned Vase
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Vases
28 H&M Floral-Print Duvet Cover Set
H&M Floral-Print Duvet Cover Set

H&M is really impressing us with its duvet cover sets ($35).

H&M
Floral-print Duvet Cover Set
$34
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Comforters & Duvets
29 H&M Jacquard Cushion Cover
H&M Jacquard Cushion Cover

This cushion cover ($18) gives off an Old Hollywood feel.

H&M
Jacquard-pattern Cushion Cover
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows
30 H&M Pineapple Photo Frame
H&M Pineapple Photo Frame

Make a playful addition to your living room with this pineapple frame ($8).

H&M
Pineapple-shaped Photo Frame
$7.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Frames
31 H&M Pineapple Mug
H&M Pineapple Mug

Mornings will be more enjoyable sipping coffee out of this pineapple mug ($10).

H&M
Pineapple-patterned Mug
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Cups & Mugs
32 H&M Large Candle in Ceramic Holder
H&M Large Candle in Ceramic Holder

This candle in a ceramic holder ($18) looks like something brought back from a far-off island.

H&M
Large Candle in Ceramic Holder
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Candles
33 H&M Pineapple-Print Cushion Cover
H&M Pineapple-Print Cushion Cover

Complete your pineapple look with this cushion cover ($10).

H&M
Pineapple-print Cushion Cover
$9.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Decorative Pillows
Summer DecorAffordable DecorSummerH&M
Shop Story
Read Story
H&M
Slub-weave Cushion Cover
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Scented Candle in Glass Jar
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Metal Candle Holder
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Floral-print Duvet Cover Set
from H&M
$59.99
H&M
Metal Tea Light Holder
from H&M
$6.99
H&M
Pitcher with Printed Design
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Patterned Cushion Cover
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Pineapple-shaped Shelf
from H&M
$19
H&M
Patterned Seat Cushion
from H&M
$7.99
H&M
Pineapple-patterned Plate
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Moss-knit Throw
from H&M
$49.99
H&M
Braided Storage Basket
from H&M
$17
H&M
Printed Cushion Cover
from H&M
$12
H&M
Metal Photo Frame
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Glass Tealight Holder
from H&M
$4.99
H&M
Metal Bottle Opener
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
2-pack Patterned Curtains
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Mirrored Tray
from H&M
$34.99
H&M
Patterned Cotton Tablecloth
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
2-pack Pineapple-shaped Hooks
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Palm-patterned Cushion Cover
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Metal Vase
from H&M
$24.99
H&M
Patterned Tea Towel
from H&M
$6.99
H&M
Metal Candle Holder
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
2-pack Round Placemats
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Leaf-print Cotton Tablecloth
from H&M
$24.99
H&M
Texture-patterned Vase
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Floral-print Duvet Cover Set
from H&M
$34
H&M
Jacquard-pattern Cushion Cover
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Pineapple-shaped Photo Frame
from H&M
$7.99
H&M
Pineapple-patterned Mug
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Large Candle in Ceramic Holder
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Pineapple-print Cushion Cover
from H&M
$9.99
Shop More
H&M Baskets & Boxes SHOP MORE
H&M
Small Storage Basket
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Large Storage Basket
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Large Metal Wire Basket
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Large Wooden Box
from H&M
$29.99
H&M
Patterned Cardboard Box
from H&M
$9.99
H&M Placemats SHOP MORE
H&M
2-pack Round Placemats
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Linen Placemat
from H&M
$6.99
H&M
Braided Placemat
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Glittery Placemat
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Paper Straw Placemat
from H&M
$9.99
H&M Candles SHOP MORE
H&M
Scented Candle in Glass Jar
from H&M
$17.99
H&M
Large Candle in Ceramic Holder
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Glass Tealight Holder
from H&M
$4.99
H&M
Large Candle Lantern
from H&M
$19.99
H&M
Glass Candle Lantern
from H&M
$3.99
H&M Decorative Pillows AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
50 Festive Christmas Decorations For $25 or Less!
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Living
37 Holiday Decorations From H&M All For Under $15!
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Entertainment
Shop 100 Last-Minute Gift Ideas!
by Lauren Turner
Holiday
POPSUGAR's 75 Best Gifts Under $50
by Lauren Turner
H&M Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
25 Dazzling Gifts That Will Make Your BFF Go Starry-Eyed
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
61 Sweet and Cheap Stocking Stuffers
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
103 Stocking Stuffers Your BFF Will Be Thrilled to Get
by Macy Cate Williams
Women
51 Affordable Gifts That Your Best Friend Will Absolutely Love
by Macy Cate Williams
H&M Baskets & Boxes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
letsjessup
pinksole_rach
destinationnursery
teacupsntulips
H&M Candles AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amixofmin
livinglifepretty
amixofmin
whoismocca
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds