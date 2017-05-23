Tarek El Moussa at Anaheim Ducks Game
Hmm, Here's Why Tarek El Moussa's Recent IG Post Has Us Scratching Our Heads
Since filing for divorce from wife and costar Christina, Tarek El Moussa's Instagram has been the source of much speculation. The Flip or Flop star recently deleted a joke after it was perceived to be targeted at his ex, and Christina responded in kind on her Instagram page. And now, Tarek has posted a picture of himself at an Anaheim Ducks game, which in and of itself is totally innocuous, until you consider that Christina was rumored to be dating Nate Thompson, one of the team's hockey players. In any case, it looks like the HGTV star had a good night with friends, including an attractive woman who he calls out specifically in his caption. And we're sure all the social media drama will make for a very exciting season seven of Flip or Flop!