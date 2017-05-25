Tarek El Moussa Posted and Deleted a Joke About Christina

If their cryptic Instagram posts are any indication, HGTV stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa may be on awkward terms. The former couple shocked fans when they announced their split in December 2016, but the pair will be returning as a dynamic force on Flip or Flop for a seventh season. Since their split, they've appeared to have a very amicable relationship, but Tarek's recent Instagram post might have rocked the boat a bit.

According to TMZ, Tarek posted a photo to his Instagram Story referencing the headline-making incident he and Christina were part of last year. In May 2016, Christina called the cops on Tarek after he left their home with a handgun in his backpack following a huge fight. The police responded with helicopter assistance and found him on a nearby hiking trail in the neighborhood.

On Thursday, Tarek posted a picture while he was at a bar in Arizona, posing under a sign that read "No guns, weapons of any type." He added "or helicopters" and the middle finger emoji, and he tagged his estranged wife.



While Tarek might have posted the photo as a humorous dig at their past, it doesn't look like Christina took it that way. Although Tarek deleted the photo shortly after posting it, Christina posted what appears to be a response on Instagram. "No time for bullsh*t when you're building an empire," she wrote.

True That... Only surround yourself with the best ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 12, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

Following Christina's post, Tarek posted yet another photo of himself wake surfing, writing a caption that clearly referenced his now-deleted dig at his estranged wife. He wrote, "#life is about having #fun and enjoying every #moment....people shouldn't take things so seriously especially JOKES that are meant to be playful and fun... happy Friday!!"