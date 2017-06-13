20 Things That Happen When You Stay at a Sandals Resort

Whether you're 9 years old or 90 years old, you've probably seen an ad for Sandals Resorts. (Think iconic cursive logo set against a beachy backdrop.) While it may seem like a massive operation, the all-inclusive chain remains intimate and family-owned, just like when it was founded in 1981.

Today, the company boasts five brands and 24 properties throughout the Caribbean, including places like the Bahamas, Jamaica, and most recently, Grenada. Sandals invited me to visit their newest resort — formally called Sandals LaSource Grenada — in late April to find out what the property is actually like beyond the commercials. The place is as beautiful as you can imagine, and the clientele ranged from couple friends in their late 20s and 30s to elderly pairs celebrating their decades-long anniversaries.

Although Sandals often offers sales, prices aren't exactly cheap — you'll most likely drop more than $1,000 per night. If you're thinking of staying at a Sandals resort anytime soon, here's what you can expect.