The Genius Way to Eliminate Odor From Your Towels Has Been Hiding in Your Kitchen

Sick of having to toss out your favorite towels because of the strong odor that just won't wash away? We've all been there. It usually occurs when towels are stored away while still damp, creating a sour scent that's hard to get rid of. Thankfully, there's a simple yet genius product hack that will make bath towels smell great again — and you won't even have to leave your house to get it.

According to Today.com, adding one cup of distilled white vinegar is the cure to making your towel woes disappear. Carolyn Forté, director of home appliances, cleaning products, and textiles at the Good Housekeeping Institute, shared her life-changing tip with the publication, advising to only use the trick as needed. And if your towels happen to smell like vinegar after the washing cycle ends, put them back in for another rinse, and voila — musty odor smells, begone!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Julia Sperling
