Before Pippa Honeymooned at This Eco-Chic Resort, the Obamas and Leo Stayed Here
Before Pippa Honeymooned at This Eco-Chic Resort, the Obamas and Leo Stayed Here

Pippa Middleton's breathtaking wedding was only the start of her marital bliss. She and new husband James Matthews reportedly ran off to the faraway French Polynesian island of Tetiaroa to start their honeymoon at The Brando, a luxurious eco-chic resort beloved by A-list celebrities. And when we say A-list, we mean it; Michelle and Barack Obama were said to have enjoyed some post-presidency downtime there, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Barbara Streisand are known fans.

The all-inclusive resort is exceptional not only for its famous creator, the late legendary actor Marlon Brando, but also for its design, which is as stunning as it is environmentally conscious. The resort was constructed to impede as little as possible on the island's habitat and is carbon neutral and nearly self-sustainable. Each of the 35 timber-walled villas are designed to blend into the natural tree line and all building materials are local, renewable, or incorporate recycled elements. Additionally, The Brando uses an innovative deep seawater air-conditioning system and relies entirely on renewable energy sources including solar power and coconut oil. Add in the fact that the resort is as upscale as it is green, and we're more than a little impressed.

The villa accommodations include access to a private strip of white sand beach, an outdoor eating space, and a plunge pool — all of which are designed to "reflect Polynesian lifestyle and traditions," the resort's website explains. Despite these organic roots, the villas also include modern conveniences, such as WiFi, a media room, and cozy furnishings. Beyond the well-appointed private quarters, guests can enjoy an array of outdoor activities, including bicycling, snorkeling, diving, and paddleboarding. The resort also boasts two restaurants and a beach bar, a spa and wellness center, tennis courts, a library, and more.

Before you go getting too excited, though, consider that this resort is only for the deep pocketed. The smallest offering is a one-bedroom villa which starts at over $3,000 a night, and the largest offering, a three-bedroom villa, will run you about $10,000 a night. If you haven't fainted, keep reading to see pictures of the resort ahead or get an overview of The Brando's guest experience from the resort's concierge in the video below.

A Few Words From Our Concierge at The Brando from The Brando Resort on Vimeo.

Pippa MiddletonEco-FriendlyDesignResortVacation
