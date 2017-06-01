See the Places Barack and Michelle Called Home Before the White House

Until very recently, Barack and Michelle Obama have proudly called 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue "home." For almost a decade, not only has this monumental White House served as their living quarters and "office space," but it has been where they have raised two cute little girls into poised and well-rounded young women. And while they have already selected their new home post-White House, we were curious to know where Barack and Michelle lived before they both became staples of American history. Read on for an inside look at their digs long before we referred to this power couple as president and first lady.