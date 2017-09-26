If You Only Buy 1 Yankee Candle Halloween Scent This Year, Make Sure It's This One

When we found out that Yankee Candle had a line of Halloween-specific scents hitting shelves for Fall, we cackled like witches here in the POPSUGAR office. You see, we love a good candle sniffathon, especially from a beloved brand like Yankee, and Halloween is by far our favorite holiday. So as soon as we could get our hands — err, noses? — on Yankee Candle's Halloween line, our editors jumped at the chance to lend their opinions on which scent reigns supreme.

If you can only pick up one of these fabulously spooky candles for Fall, read our authentic staff reviews to see which aroma is the unanimous favorite.