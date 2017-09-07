You'll Scream (With Joy) When You See Yankee Candle's Halloween Collection

Yankee Candles are fun to peruse (or sniff) all year long, but there's something about Fall that calls for cozy candles as decor. Obviously, we were thrilled to discover the Fall collection from Yankee Candle, but it's the Halloween candles that have us screaming with fear — ahem — joy. With their dark and moody scents (think notes of patchouli, golden amber, and black oak) and spooky holiday jars, these candles will not only freshen the air, but will also decorate your home. Take a look at the scary-good Halloween offerings ahead.