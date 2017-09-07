You'll Scream (With Joy) When You See Yankee Candle's Halloween Collection

 Skip Nav
What Happens to the Giant House Poster on Fixer Upper After the Reveal
Yankee Candles are fun to peruse (or sniff) all year long, but there's something about Fall that calls for cozy candles as decor. Obviously, we were thrilled to discover the Fall collection from Yankee Candle, but it's the Halloween candles that have us screaming with fear — ahem — joy. With their dark and moody scents (think notes of patchouli, golden amber, and black oak) and spooky holiday jars, these candles will not only freshen the air, but will also decorate your home. Take a look at the scary-good Halloween offerings ahead.

Forbidden Apple
Moonbeams on Pumpkins
Forbidden Apple/Sweet Seduction
Haunted Hollow
Apple Spice
Witches' Brew
Sugared Pumpkin Swirl
Spiced Pumpkin/Sweet Seduction/Buttercream
Sugar & Spice
