All the Sexy Outfits Adriana Lima's Worn This Year Deserve Your Close Attention Immediately

Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima doesn't leave the sexy outfits on the runway, she brings them to the red carpet. No, she doesn't wear lingerie to events (though sometimes she gets close), but she does show lots of skin, wearing high slits, backless numbers, perfectly placed sheer panels, and low-cut necklines. See for yourself ahead by checking out the ever-changing supermodel's best looks of the year so far.

