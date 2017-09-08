Ring the Alarm Because That's How Hot Adriana Lima Looks in This LBD With a Twist

Let's face it, Adriana Lima looks gorgeous in pretty much everything she wears, but she outdid herself this time. The Brazilian supermodel attended the book launch party of famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot at the Public Hotel in New York City, and there must have been an invisible ring of fire around her because she looked scorching hot.

Adriana wore a little black dress with a very delightful twist. It had one sleeve made from black sequins that caught the light at almost every angle and complemented the velvet fabric the dress was made from. She paired off the look with simple black Stuart Weitzman pumps and a black clutch.

The 36-year-old went for a very monochromatic look except for her makeup. She rocked red eye shadow that made her green eyes pop and a bright red lip. Every part of this look has us relishing Adriana's glory, and you will be too after seeing her in it. Even better, you can get your hands on similar options.