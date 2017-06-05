19 Perfect Workout Outfits to Steal From Alessandra Ambrosio

When Alessandra Ambrosio isn't walking a runway or red carpet in designer outfits or sporting a boho street style look, she's in yoga pants. The avid yogi is often seen hitting the mat in Los Angeles, green juice in hand, and sometimes bringing her fiancé along for the fun.

So what does this all mean for us? Plenty of athletic outfit inspiration from the Brazilian Victoria's Secret model — just in case you need a little extra motivation to hit those early-morning gym sessions. From constellation-printed pants to fun cropped sweatshirts, if we had her impressive fitness wardrobe, you bet we'd be going to the gym even more. Keep scrolling to see Alessandra's best workout looks.