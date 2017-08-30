Get to Know the Soon-to-Be Princess With a Royal Wardrobe Better Than Kate's

Get pumped because a new Latina royal is here to stun you with her amazing style. Alessandra de Osma, known as Sassa and born in Lima, Peru, is the 25-year-old lucky fiancé to Prince Christian of Hanover. From the moment the couple, who met while Christian visited Peru as a teen, announced their engagement and 2018 wedding, we've been taking a deep dive into Alessandra's incredible fashion choices, and we must say, we're impressed.

The lawyer and model has been attending royal events, like the Monaco Rose Ball — Christian's father, Prince Ernst August, is married to Princess Caroline of Monaco — and fronting ads and magazine spreads for fashion designers for years. It comes as no surprise then than her closet is full of high-end pieces she wears expertly. Look ahead to see why she should be your new favorite royal.