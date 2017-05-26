26 Hilarious Memes Every Avocado Lover Will Understand

A true avocado fan knows the struggles of being a true avocado fan — the amount of time spent choosing the perfect avo at the store, the financial expense of needing to eat the fruit every day, the phrase "guacamole costs extra" — and is also not one little bit shy about sharing the pain on social media. If this sounds like you, scroll ahead, because we've rounded up the best avocado memes and puns on the Internet in one place. We apologize to your friends (who will surely be getting all of these via text) in advance.

